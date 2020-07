John Shrewsberry is out as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CFO after 22 years with the bank, including the last six years at that position.

Taking his place this fall will be Mike Santomassimo, who has been CFO at BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) since 2018. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at JPMorgan.

Wells Fargo hasn't been able to get out of its way for some time. Shares are down 55% year-to-date, and today sit lower than at the bottom of the March panic.

Shares are up 1.5% premarket.

Source: Press Release

Management turnover at Wells Fargo continues