The Consumer Discretionary sector was one of just two sector winners in Monday’s lopsided rally thanks to Amazon. Today’s gains are looking more broad-based, but the sector could shine again as eBay joins the rally.

The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY, +1.2% ) is rising before hours as work-from-home equities continue to enjoy favor this week.

eBay (EBAY, +1.2% ) is catching a bid following its agreement to sell its classifieds business for $9.2B in cash and stock.

The deal follows its sale of StubHub, completed this year, as it looks to get leaner and focus on its core business following pressure from activist hedge funds. eBay also will keep a minority stake in the combined classifieds company.

The online auction company is benefiting from the enthusiasm for stay-at-home retail embodied by Amazon (AMZN, +2% ) which is also higher premarket.

Amazon looked vulnerable for the first time since the early lockdown days last week, falling five sessions in a row. But the stock is set to have wiped out all of its losses from last week at the open today, thanks in no small part to two Street-high price target boosts from Goldman and Jefferies yesterday.

As things stand now, shares would be up nearly 2% from their close on Friday, July 10.

The XLY has been outperforming the broader market in the past month and 6 months. But that’s not just a megacap phenomenon. Even excluding Amazon, the SPDR Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) is performing better than the S&P over 6 months.

The leading stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector before the bell today is Tapestry (TPR, +3.9% ), owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands. CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons and CFO Joanne Crevoiserat has been appointed interim chief executive.

Shares haven’t really made a move since the early-pandemic dive and are down more than 50% in the past 6 months.

Sector Watch

Energy sat out yesterday’s rally, down 1.7%, despite a rally from Halliburton (HAL, +5% ) on earnings (it's up again premarket), and Jefferies upgrading midstream and refining names, predicting better operating rates.

A lot of the decline was Chevron’s drop as the acquiring company for Noble Energy. But Chevron (CVX, +1.6% ) is rebounding premarket, helping the SPDR Energy Sector (XLE, +1.7% ) lead premarket sectors.

The sector as whole should be bolstered by a rise in crude futures, +2.8% to a cycle high above $42/bbl after the EU this morning reached agreement on a €750B stimulus plan.