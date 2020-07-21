BHP reports record-breaking quarterly production of iron ore from Western Australia on the back of robust demand from Chinese steel mills, but warns the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks threatens short-term demand for its key commodities.

BHP says Q4 total iron ore production rose 6.6% Y/Y to 66.73M mt, while iron ore production on a 100% basis gained 6.3% to 75.6M mt.

The company expects FY 2021 iron ore production of 244M-253M mt, or 276M-286M mt on a 100% basis, which would represent as much as a 2% increase or 2% decline from FY 2020.

BHP's Q4 copper production fell 6.8% Y/Y to 414K mt and the company lowers 2021 guidance to 1.48M-1.64M mt, 14%-15% below its 2020 outlook given coronavirus impacts in Latin America.

RBC analyst Tyler Broda says BHP's guidance "appeared to be the first sign of medium-term impacts of COVID-19."

Rival Vale maintained its guidance for full-year iron ore fines production, despite the impact of the coronavirus.