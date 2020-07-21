Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced contract awards received from Bell Textron, a Texton (NYSE:TXT) company, for advancing the former's CorePower airframe electrical generation and power distribution systems (Bell 360 Invictus prototype) in order to support their Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft and Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft programs.

Part of the U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift initiative, the development programs are expected to be executed over the next 18 to 24 months.

Also, it was awarded a competitive prototype contract (refined V-280 Valor aircraft) for the FARA program, the planned replacement for the OH-58D Kiowa in the Army’s fleet.