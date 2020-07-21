Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Telarus announces expansion of Critical Event Management (CEM) partnership internationally.

The partnership, which originally focused on adoption of CEM platform in North America, will now also include the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the agreement, Telarus will assist businesses in these additional global markets manage critical events, such as coronavirus, with the full suite of Everbridge capabilities, including its COVID-19 Shield and Return to Work software solutions and more.

''As the coronavirus pandemic and other crises continue to impact businesses globally, we see opportunities for Everbridge’s solution to support our partners’ clients in more markets worldwide,” said Amy Bailey, VP Marketing, Telarus.

