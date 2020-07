Net income of $147.7M, or $0.43 per diluted share vs. to $619.7M, or $1.78 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Highlights: Global truck deliveries of 18,100 units, PACCAR Parts revenues of $823.7M, PACCAR Parts pre-tax income of $151.9M.

"PACCAR is in excellent financial position, with manufacturing cash and marketable securities of $4.17B at June 30, 2020 and bank facilities of $3B, said Mark Pigott, executive chairman. The company has credit ratings of A+/A1.

PCAR +1.6% premarket

Q2 results