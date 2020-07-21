Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been selected to provide bridge inspection services for three US State Dept. of Transportation: Nevada, Colorado, and North Dakota.

Stantec will be providing Nevada with over 2,000 bridge inspections in addition to load rating services.

Colorado has asked Stantec for a statewide inspection of minor bridges (structures measuring less than 20ft in total length), overhead signs, high-mast lights, and traffic signals.

Work for North Dakota will include routine and fracture-critical bridge inspections and load ratings for ~900 local public agency structures.

Contract duration range from two to five years.

