The city of Atlanta selected Prudential Retirement, business unit of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), as record keeper for its defined contribution retirement plans.

Adding to its public sector portfolio overseeing $49.3B across 225 plans for 827,259 participants, Prudential will supervise $337M in retirement assets, covering 8,600 government employees as of June 1, 2020 for city of Atlanta.

"Prudential is committed to innovative plan designs that meet the needs of plan sponsors and participants, particularly during these unprecedented times," senior VP and head of sales and strategic relationships Michael Domingos commented.