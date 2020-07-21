GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported Q2 revenue of $300.5M (+1% Y/Y), all business segments were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and its effect on the global economy.

Revenue by segments: Rail North America $235.5M (-2.4% Y/Y); Rail International $61.2M (+9.9% Y/Y); and Portfolio Management $3.8M (+533.3% Y/Y).

Rail North America reported a renewal success rate of 71.8% and fleet utilization of 98.7% (99.5% a year ago) at quarter-end.

Q2 renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 28%, (compared to negative 2.8% in 2Q19) and the average renewal term was 31 months.

GATX Rail Europe continued to experience small lease renewal rate increases and fleet utilization remained strong at 98.4% (compared to 98.9% in 2Q19).

Portfolio Management's Q2 segment profit was $19.3M (+62.3% Y/Y), reflecting higher marine operating revenue and higher share of affiliates’ earnings.

Company completed the sale of American Steamship Company ('ASC') on May 14, 2020 for a purchase price of $260M.

Company expects pressure on lease rates, renewal activity, and asset utilization across business segments as impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

