AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Measure Up 2, evaluating Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study met all primary and secondary endpoints. The co-primary endpoints were the proportion of patients achieving EASI 75 (75% improvement in symptoms) and clear/almost clear skin at week 16 compared to placebo.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and publication.

An earlier Phase 3, Measure Up 1, was also successful.

About a year ago, the FDA approved the JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis.