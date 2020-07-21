Bank of America has its eyes on the packaging sector ahead of the readying of the supply chain for the ultimate production of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as related developments such as preparations for a large flu vaccine season and the development of increased diagnostics and therapeutics.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is seen as the most directly impacted, with the company actively working on 75 vaccine projects already. Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) and Sonoco (NYSE:SON) are also seen benefited from packaging needs around vaccine production.

All three stock are slotted by BofA at Buy.