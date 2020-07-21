Ahead of the Q4 earnings report, B. Riley upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Neutral to Buy, citing strong industry spending trends and "robust mid-year PC and server demand."

Analyst Craig Ellis praises Lam's execution and says the company's full-year outlook "seems improved overall."

Shares are up nearly 90% from a March low, pricing in "significant good news." But Ellis says tailwinds could move Lam "another leg higher in 6-18 months."

Needham raises Lam's price target from $270 to the Street-high $435, a 23% upside.

LRCX is up 1.8% pre-market to $360.

Lam will report earnings on July 29. Consensus estimates expect $2.68B in revenue and $4.04 EPS.