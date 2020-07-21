Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 1.2% premarket alongside a higher price target from Stifel.

The firm is looking for Take-Two's cash cow franchise Grand Theft Auto to lead to record fiscal Q1 results, along with a boost to fiscal 2021 guidance. (The latest major entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013 but regularly bounces back into top-10 videogame sales; the title was the fourth-best selling game in June.)

There should be positive momentum in the second half due to the company's development pipeline and the transition to new consoles at Microsoft and Sony, Stifel says.

It's raised its price target to $170 from $150, implying 10% further upside.