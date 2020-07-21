Stocks start higher as other sectors join the party

Stocks are climbing at the outset on broad-based gains following Monday's lopsided tech rally, as a Europe stimulus deal and solid earnings help sentiment.

The S&P is up 0.7% , the Dow is climbing 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 0.4% .

Sectors like Energy and Financials are joining the Fab 5 and momo stocks with gains today.

Commodities are jumping on the EU's €750B stimulus plan. Oil futures are up 3.3% , pushing further above $42/bbl, and gold futures are up 1.3% . European stocks (NASDAQ:SOXX) are up 1% .

IBM, Coca-Cola and Philip Morris are up following quarterly results.

All sectors are in the green, with Energy leading the way. Utilities are at the bottom, with Information Technology seeing some profit-taking, also weak.