Uber (NYSE:UBER) appears in Britain's Supreme Court today and tomorrow, defending its business model against drivers who want to be classified as employees.

"Drivers were under no obligation to use the app at any time, or to accept trips offered to them; Uber did not pay them for any services and the drivers incurred all necessary expenses," Uber says in a legal document.

Uber sought the Supreme Court hearing after losing two appeals in the case.

A judgement is not expected until October. If the court rules against Uber, the company likely won't have another appeal. A tribunal will have to determine how to apply the ruling.

Separately, Uber is still trying to win back its license to operate in London, which was stripped in November for the second time in as many years. The appeal will be heard in September.