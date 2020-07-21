Precious metals miners move higher after silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) climb to the highest since July 2014 and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) jumps to its best level since September 2011; September Comex silver +6.1% to $21.43/oz., August gold +1.2% to $1,840.30/oz.

"Silver is starting to outperform gold," says IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "On the one hand, it's obviously appreciating on the basis of increased appeal for precious metals. On top of that, there's likely an element of silver catching a bit on a rebound in global industrial activity."

Stifel analysts say high inflation and broad weakness in the U.S. economy likely will to drive real rates further into negative territory, according to Bloomberg, raising their long-term price estimate for gold to $1,750/oz. from $1,650/oz. and silver to $21/oz. from $18.20/oz.

Among precious metals miners moving higher in early trade: (GOLD +1.9% ), (EGO +1.8% ), (IAG +3.9% ), (KGC +3.1% ), (NEM +1.3% ), (AEM +2.3% ), (AG +7.2% ), (CDE +10.5% ), (HL +7.2% ), (GORO +6% ), (MUX +4.2% ), (RGLD +2.5% )

Silver prices yesterday topped $20/oz. for the first time since 2016.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL