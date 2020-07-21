Thinly traded nano cap CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR -1.3% ) is down out the gate this morning on the heels of its announcement that Orphazyme A/S has completed its rolling U.S. marketing application seeking approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type-C, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the body's inability to metabolize cholesterol and other lipids leading to nerve and organ damage.

The indication has Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation status.

Orphazyme plans to file an application in Europe in H2.

CytRx will receive a $6M milestone payment on an FDA nod, a $4M milestone on an EMA nod and a $2M milestone on a nod in Japan. It will also earn royalties on net sales.

The company sold its molecular chaperone assets, including arimoclomol, to Orphazyme in 2011 for up to $120M.