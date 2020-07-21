Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) is up 2.60% after analyst coverage on Wall Street starts off strong on the grocery store operator.

For one, Bank of America sees Albertsons looking attractive compared to Kroger (KR +4.0% ) and other peers.

Analyst Robert Ohmes: "While ACI lacks broader general merchandise offerings and omni-channel penetration that we believe support higher valuations for large discounters like WMT (Walmart) and TGT (Target), we think a slight premium vs. KR is justified given ACI’s higher forecasted EPS growth vs. KR and its merchandising, digital, Own Brands and loyalty programs (where ACI has greater remaining opportunity vs. KR)."

The firm also thinks ACI’s leadership in fresh (41% of sales vs. 24% for KR) and its ability to move with speed by adjusting locally position it for upside in the current environment.

BofA has a Buy rating on Albertsons and price objective of $22. See what other firms are saying about ACI.