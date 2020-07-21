Petrobras (PBR +4.8% ) agrees to sell its remaining 10% stake in the TAG natural gas pipeline company to Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for 1B Brazilian reais ($187.5M).

The deal follows last year's $8.6B sale by Petrobras of the other 90% of TAG to the same group.

Petrobras says the deal is in line with its "portfolio optimization" strategy, improving its capital allocation and maximizing value for shareholders.

Separately, Petrobras says it won a favorable and definitive court ruling related to PIS/Cofins tax contributions to be recovered as of October 2001.