Far Resources (OTCPK:FRRSF) appoints John Gammack to its board and to the CEO and president role, effective immediately; taking over from Toby Mayo who will now be the VP technology development.

In order to realize shareholder value, the company is in advanced discussions with a private group for the sale of the Winston Gold Project in exchange of the private company shares.

Shares will be distributed to existing shareholders in the form of dividend.

New management team's initial focus will be on completion of a transaction that releases these undervalued precious metals assets.