Neogen (NEOG +2.1% ) Q4 revenue marginally decreased 0.6% Y/Y to $109.1M; where Food Safety was $54.3M (-3.7% Y/Y) and Animal Safety of $54.8M (+3% Y/Y).

Geographic revenues: Europe +5%; Latinoamerica +6%; China +22% and Brazil -10% compared to fiscal 2019.

Worldwide animal genomics business recorded an increase of 11% Y/Y.

Sales of rapid diagnostic tests to detect natural toxins increased 4% in fiscal 2020; food allergen product line also grew 4% for the year.

Gross margin increased 140 bps to 47.4%; was driven by opportunistic sales of sanitizers and disinfectants in response to COVID-19.

Operating margin too improved 120 bps to 18.3%.

“In a neutral currency environment, revenues would have been $3.5M higher, primarily due to weakness in the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso, which were 25% and 18% lower Y/Y respectively.” said Steve Quinlan, CFO.

Previously: Neogen EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 21)