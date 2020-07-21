Starbucks (SBUX +1.3% ) says loyalty program members will have more ways to pay for their drinks as the coffee chain adapts to the retail disruption during the pandemic.

Starting this fall, customers will be able to link credit/debit cards or PayPal accounts to pay within the app. And if customers prefer to pay in person, they will be able to also use cash, credit or debit cards or select mobile wallets and still earn points.

The changes will encourage more contact-free payments to reduce COVID-19 risk.

In FQ2, the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program grew 15% Y/Y to 19.4M active members in the U.S.