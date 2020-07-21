Total (TOT +1.9% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +4.1% ) have idled workers at the Papua New Guinea LNG expansion project due to COVID-19, project partner Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) says in its earnings statement.

The revelation indicates further problems at the project that already has been delayed due to disagreements between the new Papua New Guinea government and the companies.

The pandemic has stalled project work across Australia's oil and gas sector, and Oil Search says it is undertaking a strategic review and will announce results in Q4.

But Oil Search also increases its FY 2020 production guidance for PNG LNG to 24.5M-25.5M boe from a previously outlook for 24M-25M boe, citing strong H1 production resulting from a decision to defer maintenance to 2021, which had been scheduled for May.

The PNG government recently passed legislation seeking to improve benefits to the country from energy and mining developments.