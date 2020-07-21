CordovaCann (OTCQB:LVRLF) receives Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's approval to open its second Star Buds cannabis retail store in Bradford today.

The store will start processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers, followed by opening on July 24 for walk-ins.

It comes after the launch of Barrie Star Buds store that has generated gross revenue of over $210K with a margin of 36% in its first 19 days.

"We are seeing exceptional growth in our Barrie store in terms of total number of customers serviced on a daily basis as well as average basket size and are excited for the coming months," said co-founder and president of Cordova's subsidiary, Chris Jones.