Draganfly (OTCQB:DFLYF -1.0% ) announced that Serving the World Using Aerospace Technologies (SWUAT) has selected to incorporate the former's vital intelligence technologies within their own platform to assist first responders in handling pandemic situations.

Zambia Africa-based SWUAT provides next generation solutions for Unmanned Aerial Systems and seeks to incorporate analytics to offer health measurement solutions to Dragonfly's technology.

Vital Intelligence, a health and respiratory measurement technology, can be used as a pre-screening tool to assist in identifying possible infectious and respiratory conditions.