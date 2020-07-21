ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR +12.5% ) and VaporBrands International (OTCPK:VAPR -11.0% ) extended and expanded their existing exclusive marketing Partnership Agreement and Letter of Agency (‘LOA’).

The new agreement expands ReelTime's role in research and development of its new initial products as well as additional products over the length of the Agreement. ReelTime will also develop VaporBrands' web presence, E-commerce solutions, packaging, fulfillment, shipping, and other general business matters.

In exchange, ReelTime will receive commissions on products sold, a standard 15% agency placement fee on media placed, and 20,000,000 restricted shares of VaporBrands' common stock.