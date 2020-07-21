Windstream announces preliminary Q2 results

Windstream's (OTCPK:WINMQ) Q2 total revenue and sales were $1.19M, operating income was $24.8M.

Enterprise service revenues were $577M, wholesale service revenues totaled $86M.

Kinetic high-speed data revenues have grown for two consecutive quarters. As a result, Kinetic’s total consumer grew and service revenues reached $502M during the quarter.

Adjusted OIBDAR was $424M, representing the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth as total cash operating costs fell by 9% Y/Y.

The company added more than 22,000 Kinetic broadband subscribers, highest quarterly net add growth in over a decade.

Source: Press Release