Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shoots up 9.15% in early trading after Deutsche Bank names it a short-term catalyst Buy idea ahead of Q2 earnings.

The bullish call is based off of positive channel checks in the athletic apparel space.

Within the sporting good sector, there is also a blowout earnings report from Hibbett Sports (HIBB +23.8% ) just in. Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +5.0% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +6.6% ) and Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +4.5% ) are all higher on the day due in part to that print.