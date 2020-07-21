Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RTX +2.8% ) has delivered the first AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar array for installation on the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the U.S. Navy's first Flight III guided-missile destroyer.

"SPY-6 will change how the Navy conducts surface fleet operations," said Capt. Jason Hall, program manager for Above-Water Sensors for the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems. "Our ships will be able to see farther, react quicker and defend against threats in a way we couldn't before."

"This is the start of what will be a steady stream of SPY-6 array deliveries to the shipyard," added Kim Ernzen, vice president of Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense."