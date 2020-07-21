Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO +1.9% ) has engaged Piper Sandler to sell its RUXIENCE and IXINITY royalty streams and milestone payments.

As announced in June, Aptevo was entitled to receive low single digit royalty payments from Pfizer related to RUXIENCE sales in the U.S., EU and Japan. The royalty term is for seven years, until early 2027, and payments are due quarterly.

As announced in February, Aptevo was entitled to receive royalty payments from Medexus Pharmaceuticals for net sales of IXINITY in the U.S. and Canada, for 15 years, until 2035, and payments are due quarterly., along with potential milestone payments of up to $11M.