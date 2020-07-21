Halliburton (HAL +9.7% ) pops in early trade after winning upgrades from Bank of America and ATB Capital following yesterday's better than expected Q2 earnings release.

Halliburton's structural changes should drive higher free cash flow conversion, and its cost control efforts should support margins, BofA analyst Chase Mulvehill says in upgrading shares to Buy from Neutral with an $18 price target, raised from $14.

ATB Capital's Waqar Syed raises his 2020 and 2021 EBITDA expectations while upgrading the stock to Sector Perform from Underperform with a $14.75 price target, up from $11.

HAL's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.