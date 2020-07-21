The Carlyle Group (CG +1.7% ) announced the stepping down of Glenn Youngkin, current CEO, to the co-CEO position, effective September 30, 2020; the board appointed Kewsong Lee, prior co-CEO with Glenn since 2018, as its new CEO.

Prior to this, Mr. Lee served as deputy CIO for the firm’s corporate private equity segment and Head of the global credit segment.

"I recruited Glenn to Carlyle a quarter century ago, and have been pleased to see him grow into an exceptional private equity professional. He did an outstanding job as co-CEO, but I certainly understand the pull of the kind of public service activities to which Glenn is committed, co-founder and co-executive chairman David Rubenstein commented.