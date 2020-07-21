Six months after launching Ryzen chips for laptops, AMD (AMD -0.2% ) announces the Ryzen 4000 desktop processors based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture with built-in Radeon graphics.

AMD says the new G-series chips offer up to 2.5x multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation and up to 202% better graphics performance than the Intel Core i7-9700.

The Pro chips are said to offer 31% faster performance and 43% more performance per watt than Intel's Core i7-9700 vPro.

The chips are currently for prebuilt systems from OEMs, meaning consumers wanting to DIY a rig will still need to wait.

Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop processors will be available from OEM partners including Lenovo and Dell starting in Q3. The PRO processors will launch later this fall.

AMD is expected to debut the next-gen Zen 3 architecture later this year.