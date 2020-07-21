Safe-T and Softprom announce distribution agreement

Safe-T (SFET +5.1% ) signs a distribution agreement with Softprom, according to which Softprom will promote Safe-T’s Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, CIS countries, Georgia and Ukraine.

Gartner’s June 2020 market guide for ZTNA provides that by 2022, 80% of data-center and cloud-based applications will be accessed using zero-trust network solutions whereas by 2023, 60% of all enterprises will phase out most of their remote access VPNs in favor of ZTNA.

SFET is higher on pricing of $5.9M registered direct offering.

Source: Press Release