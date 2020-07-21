American Premium Water (OTCPK:HIPH +38.9% ) entered into an investment and distribution agreement with BioHealth Water, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment.

Through the acquisition of 9.99% of the total issued and paid-up stock capital of HIPH and the exclusive international and non-exclusive domestic distribution rights of products, BioHealth will distribute the former's aerosolized sanitizing machines across hospitals and hotels.

American Premium seeks to develop and launch two new products - Nano Energy Water and Nitrous Oxide Energy Shots - this year using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology.