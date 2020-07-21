San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT -3.0% ) says there will be no trust distribution of net profits for the month of July, due to prior excess production costs from the April 2020 production month.

For the production month of May 2020, reported profits of $457,926 gross ($343,445 net to the Trust), which reduced, but did not eliminate, the previously reported excess production costs of $1.6M gross ($1.2M net to the Trust) from the April 2020 production month.

Remaining excess production costs of $1.1M gross ($.84M net to the Trust) will be charged to the next month’s distribution.

The trust did not announce distribution for the month of June also, and May distribution amount was slashed to $48% to $0.0043.