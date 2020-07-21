Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP +2.1% ) gains $5.6M on the refinancing of its $29.1M credit facility that retired at $23.5M following the reduction accepted by the previous lender.

Gain will be recorded in Q3 results as equity accretion in addition of balance sheet showing $6.6M debt reduction resulting from this refinancing.

The new 5-year facility has an initial balance of $22.5M with reduced quarterly repayments that will positively impact the break-even rates.

Capesize ship-owner, Seanergy has recorded downsized market with Capesize daily spot rates averaged ~$7,000 through Q1 and Q2, compared to normalized mid-cycle rates of ~$25,000.

In the second half, the average daily spot rates have improved to ~$26,000.