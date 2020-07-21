GreenStar Biosciences (OTCPK:GTSIF) has acquired Eleusian Biosciences for $3,010,028 through the issuance on a pro-rata basis of 60,200,056 common shares at $0.05/share, on the basis of ~3.126 GreenStar shares for one Eleusian share, of which 25% of the shares issued will be transferable on the closing of the transaction and further 25% will become transferable every three months thereafter.

The acquisition expands company's portfolio of brands in the life sciences space, capitalizing on the emerging psychedelic medicine sector.

Eleusian's Chief Science Officer Maghsoud Dariani to join GreenStar as CSO. Eleusian will have the right to appoint one nominee to the GreenStar board of directors.

The transaction is expected to close prior to August 1, 2020.