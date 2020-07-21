In an operational update, Penn Virginia (PVAC +7.8% ) says it expects Q2 production of 18.5K-18.9K bbl/day of and 24.1K-24.6K boe/day.

The company expect to be slightly free cash flow positive for Q2 and significantly FCF positive in Q3.

Penn Virginia realized $50.37/bbl of oil including hedge settlements for Q2 after actively adding put hedge contracts that allowed it to benefit from falling oil prices.

The company says it lowered its outstanding credit facility balance by $40M YTD and plans to use rising free cash flow to further cut debt over the remainder of the year.