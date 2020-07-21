Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) yesterday again delayed release of the Christopher Nolan sci-fi thriller Tenet. Roughed-up movie chains had hoped to time their reopening to what was expected to be a late-summer release for the movie.

To review: Tenet was originally hoped to open on July 17, but pushed back to July 31, and then August 12. A new date is expected "imminently," says Warner.

It could be that Warner will release Tenet overseas first as cinemas elsewhere are ahead of the U.S. in reopening plans. That could raise issues of piracy and spoilers for a movie where the plot has been kept highly secret.

Another option could be for Warner to release the film on a streaming platform, for rent or sale on lagging service HBO Max. The success in app downloads for Disney's debut of Hamilton is a good yardstick. But Nolan has stressed he wants Tenet to be released in the theater as a demonstration of the commitment to cinematic viewing.

Wall Street analysts are neutral on AT&T shares, while Seeking Alpha authors lean bullish.

Theater chains of interest: AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK).