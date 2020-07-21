ManpowerGroup seen turning a corner after rough Q2
Jul. 21, 2020 10:34 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)MANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse sizes up ManpowerGroup (MAN +3.3%) after the company reintroduced guidance, but suggested on the earnings call that global labor market improvement will likely be slow.
- "We believe that Q2 could be the bottom as European economies reopen as COVID-19 containment measures ease. Further, normalizing trends—especially in France + Italy [~21%/8% 2020E revenue, respectively]—could help MAN stock sentiment—likely reflected in the stock given its 5%+ intraday decline—as Q2 French temp volumes sequentially improved each month amid ongoing economic reopening."
- CS believes investors have largely discounted earnings expectations with current valuation at ~13 PE vs. recessionary average of ~14 PE]. The firm keeps a Neutral rating, consistent with the average Wall Street rating.
- Previously: ManpowerGroup -2.6% post Q2 results (July 20)