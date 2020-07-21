Netflix (NFLX -0.8% ) is testing a lower-cost price tier in India in a bid for share, AndroidPure reports.

Some new and existing subscribers there are seeing a "Mobile+" plan that delivers HD video to mobile, tablet and computer screens, but not televisions, for 349 rupees/month (about $4.70).

That's a discount to the basic plan at 499 rupees/month (but which only offers standard definition), and is an improvement to a previously launched Mobile plan at 199 rupees (but which only offers standard definition to phone/tablet, while leaving out computers/TV).

"We launched the Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer brings," the company said. "We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do."