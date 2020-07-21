Computer Task Group (CTG +11.8% ) decrease of 11% Y/Y in Q2 revenue reflected from lower demand from clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue from Solutions increased to 38% of total revenue and direct profit increased 300 bps to 28.5%.

Operating and adj. operating margin increased 30 bps and 83 bps to 2.1% and 3.2% respectively.

The rise in margin reflects high utilization of billable resources across the business and a continued focus on diligent cost management.

Co. secured competitive multi-million dollar contract to manage go-live implementation of EPIC-based EHR for a prominent healthcare system.

Cash and short-term investments at June 26, 2020 were $34.3M, and the Company had $22.3M in cash, net LTD of $12M.

CTG also completed the sale of its headquarters building in Buffalo, NY, resulting in net cash proceeds of ~$2.4M.

Guidance: Given the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the Company is not providing updated guidance for FY 2020.

