As on-premise dining continues to face headwinds, Wendy's (WEN +2.3% ) announces the national launch of a loyalty program.

The loyalty program is set up so that customers will earn 10 points for every $1 spent on food, with opportunities to earn bonus points on certain items from time to time. Customers will still be able to utilize the popular offers that exist within the Wendy's app and will earn points based on the total value they pay after their selected offer is applied.

The mobile part of the fast-food business has taken off since the pandemic, with Starbucks even adding a cash option to their program earlier today.

Source: Press Release