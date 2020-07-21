Analysts largely held their positions after IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Q2 beats, which were partially attributed to lower expectations.

Stifel (Buy, $147 price target) says demand improved through the quarter but June was soft and there's not much clarity going forward.

The firm says the 5% dividend yield and strong FCF support the share price and sees a potential catalyst in revenue stabilization, especially in Global Technology Services.

MoffettNathanson (Sell, $115 target) says IBM's results were in-line with other IT service companies, showing enterprise IT spending has proven more resilient than in past recessions.

The firm expects declines to continue until the pandemic clears enough for new CEO Arvind Krishna to execute his new initiatives.

BMO (Market Perform) nudges its IBM target from $135 to $140 but didn't see the quarter as thesis changing. The firm wants sustainable organic growth before becoming more constructive.

IBM shares were up close to 7% in after-hours trading following the results, but are up 1% now, having drifted lower through the morning.

Dive Deeper: Read IBM's Q2 earnings transcript.

Previously: IBM +6.6% after Q2 upside despite pandemic pressure (Jul. 20 2020)