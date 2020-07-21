Walmart (WMT +1.4% ) says it will pay out another special cash bonus to store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center employees.

The bonus from the retail giant will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and health & wellness will also receive a bonus.

The total bonus distribution is expected to be around $428M to make the total amount paid out this around $1.1B. For perspective, last year, Walmart hauled in about $514B in revenue.

It's a crucial time for Walmart and the retail sector as a whole as the the federal supplemental unemployment insurance payments are due to expire. Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin are starting talks on stimulus, with economists saying another $1T could be needed.

Walmart is adjusting to a new economic landscape by launching its Walmart+ online delivery program.

The company boosted its dividend slightly in February.

Looking further ahead, the company says it will also close Walmart and Sam's Club stores on Thanksgiving Day this year. Retailers in general dialed back last year on Thanksgiving hours.

Source: Press Release