Seadrill Partners (OTC:SDLPF +12.5% ) says it reached agreement with lenders that removes the potential for an event of default related to non-payment of interest at the end of the current grace period, which expires July 30.

The partnership elected not to make a $49M interest payment due and payable on June 30 under its Term Loan B, entering into the 30-day grace period.

Lenders representing ~70% of Term Loan B principal amounts outstanding agree to provide a super senior loan in lieu of receipt of the interest payment that was due June 30.

Seadrill says the agreement provides flexibility to address its 2020 debt maturities by paying down ~$230M in secured bank debt.

Seadrill recently wrote down the value of its oil drilling rigs by $1.2B and hired a team to evaluate a financial restructuring that could allow it to reduce $7.4B in debt.