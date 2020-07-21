IHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 2.6% lower today following a downgrade to Underweight at JPMorgan, which points to continued advertising weakness that will affect the "shape of the recovery."

The firm's cutting estimates, noting that even though business trends have improved sequentially since an April bottom, it's "cautious of the trajectory of results" in the second half given limited visibility and macro weakness.

It's set a price target of $8, implying 5% further downside from current price.

Overall, the Street is Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.