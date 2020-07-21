Valet Living, a portfolio company of the private equity group of Ares Management (ARES +0.4% ) and Harvest Partners, announced the acquisition of door-to-door trash and recycling service Texas-based provider, Value Waste Services.

The full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry will add 23K+ homes to Valet's portfolio of more than 1.5M homes.

"On the heels of our recent successful acquisition of Skinner Waste Solutions, the acquisition of Value Waste Services marks another progressive step towards bringing our elite amenity services to more communities and expanding our national footprint," president & CEO Shawn Handrahan commented.