9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR +5.4% ) has dosed first patients in a Phase 1b/2a trial to evaluate NM-002 in adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

NM-002 is an injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist to treat gastric motility in SBS patients by slowing digestive transit time, which may reduce reliance on parenteral support.

The trial will evaluate safety and tolerability of three escalating doses of NM-002 in adult patients.

Primary endpoint is change in daily urine output volume, as an inversely related proxy for usage of parenteral support.